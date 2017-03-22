Local

Lake Whatcom Boulevard closed after rock slide, Whatcom public works says

By Kyle Mittan

Lake Whatcom Boulevard will be closed for at least a few days after a rock slide Wednesday morning left boulders hanging precariously above the road.

The slide occurred above the road’s 2500 block, said Joe Rutan, the Whatcom County engineer. Drivers should use Lake Louise Road, the county Public Works Department said.

The slide sent boulders from the top of slope – about 100 yards above the pavement – tumbling down the northeast-facing hillside, Rutan said. Smaller rocks made it to the street below, while other, larger boulders got stuck in the trees above the road. A few rocks damaged a house on the hillside, Rutan added.

It was hard to say when the road would reopen, he said, but added the closure would be “several days at a minimum.”

“There’s still a lot of material precariously hung above the road that could come down, so we need to deal with that material and stabilize the slope,” Rutan said. “In the interim, we just cannot have any vehicle traveling down below that rock.”

Crews spent Wednesday locating the dangerous rocks and determining the stability of the slope, Rutan said. Public works officials will confer with geotechnical engineers Thursday to develop a plan to get the rocks cleared, he added.

