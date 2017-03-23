And the 38th Annual Mayor’s Arts Award winners are...

Mayor Kelli Linville recently announced the recipients of the 38th Annual Mayor's Arts Awards. A public reception and awards ceremony will be on May 3 at Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
This year the mayor is honoring a broad range of artists, advocates, organizations and performances that have significantly contributed to the arts in the community. Award winners were chosen based on nominations submitted by community members.
Mayor's Arts Awards will be presented to: Cynthia Zaferatos; Bellingham Art Beat – Shannon Laws; Homeless in Bellingham Video Series (Fredrick Dent and Lisa Spicer); Scott Henderson; Mary Gillilan and Norman Green; Bellingham House Concerts (Dan and Victoria Sabo); Sonja Max and Oliver Max; Kevin Murphy; Brend Hunt-Holma; and Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
Comments