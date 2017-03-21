Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

Bellingham firefighters finish putting out a fire in the 500 block of 32nd Street on Tuesday, March 21, in Bellingham.
Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Reaction to Bellingham shooting

Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.

Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School

This time lapse video shows the installation of Squalicum High School's new turf playing field for football and soccer, which was completed in the fall of 2016. The $2.5 million field is one of many school construction projects around Whatcom County in 2016-17. Bellingham High School will get a new turf field for football and soccer, expected to be ready this fall, and Sehome High School's new fields will come with its new building, now under construction.

