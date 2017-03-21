Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

This time lapse video shows the installation of Squalicum High School's new turf playing field for football and soccer, which was completed in the fall of 2016. The $2.5 million field is one of many school construction projects around Whatcom County in 2016-17. Bellingham High School will get a new turf field for football and soccer, expected to be ready this fall, and Sehome High School's new fields will come with its new building, now under construction.