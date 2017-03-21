Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

Bellingham Police released this video from Officer Jeremiah Leland's body camera during the confrontation and shooting of Manuel Gonzalez, who they say stabbed a man in the neck in downtown Bellingham on Sunday, March 12.
A Washington State Department of Transportation video shows the extent of the damage to Whatcom County roads, especially Mount Baker Highway (State Route 542) during a significant winter storm that hit on Feb. 6.
Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.
Sheaen Emmette Smith, appears in Whatcom Superior Court, Monday, March 6, 2017. Smith is accused of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his mother Aurora E. Buol-Smith, 57, Sunday afternoon in Bellingham.
This time lapse video shows the installation of Squalicum High School's new turf playing field for football and soccer, which was completed in the fall of 2016. The $2.5 million field is one of many school construction projects around Whatcom County in 2016-17. Bellingham High School will get a new turf field for football and soccer, expected to be ready this fall, and Sehome High School's new fields will come with its new building, now under construction.
State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, took questions at a town hall with 42nd District constituents Saturday, March 4 at Meridian High School. Watch the full meeting on The Bellingham Herald's Facebook page, where the town hall was streamed live.