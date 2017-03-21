Woman suffers minor burns Bellingham apartment fire

A woman was taken to St. Joseph hospital following a fire that heavily damaged an apartment unit Tuesday morning in the 500 block of 32nd Street.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Bellingham fire crews responded to the fire in the Bell Mall Villa apartment complex, 529 32nd St.
One woman suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, said Bellingham Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hewett. A guest staying in the unit wasn’t hurt. Another tenant wasn’t home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The flames appeared to have spread from a bedroom to the living room, Hewett said.
Crews remained on scene past 10 a.m. to mop up and assess the damage to an upstairs apartment.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
