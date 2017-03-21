Chuckanut Drive will remain closed this week

Chuckanut Drive south of Larrabee State Park will remain closed through the week due to a series of rockslides, state highway officials said Monday.
The highway in that area is bordered on the east by a steep wall of rock. Two separate slides closed the popular scenic drive last week.
“That’s a pretty chronic area as far as slides go, and so the rainy weather we had leading up to the slide loosened some things up,” state Department of Transportation spokesman Marqise Allen said.
Nearby residents reported the first slide to WSDOT 2 a.m. Wednesday. Crews had cleared the rocks on the roadway and reopened the road around 5 p.m. Thursday, but within an hour more rocks fell and the Department of Transportation closed the highway for the weekend, Allen said.
Crews on Monday again cleared rock from the area, which is between mileposts 12 and 14 north of Edison. While crews were on site, rocks again fell onto the highway.
The highway will remain closed from Fragrance Lake Road south to Pacific Rim Drive for the rest of the week, Allen said.
An early estimate of the damage caused by the first rockslide, which knocked out part of a concrete railing along the road, is $51,000, he said.
