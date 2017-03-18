Lynden School District to hold meeting to discuss bullying in wake of teen’s death

The Lynden School District will hold a public meeting Wednesday night in the wake of a Lynden Middle School student’s death that some say was a result of bullying.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Isom Elementary, 8461 Benson Road. Superintendent Jim Frey announced the meeting in a message to families last Tuesday.
The meeting was organized, he said, in response to the death of seventh-grader Vylit VanderGiessen, 13, who died at her home March 9. Though the official cause of VanderGiessen’s death was not immediately available, officials said it appears to be suicide.
Reports that VanderGiessen had been repeatedly bullied, at the school and on social media, began to circulate soon after her death was made public in a district announcement March 10.
The district has not been able to determine whether bullying played a role, Frey said in a statement days after VanderGiessen’s death. A Lynden Police detective was investigating whether crimes were committed, like threats, leading up to VanderGiessen’s death.
The district, Frey wrote, aims to provide support for students, staff and families. The purpose of the meeting, he added, was to collect community feedback about what could be done to prevent bullying, and to talk about the current policies the district follows to address it.
