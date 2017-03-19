Get rid of your ‘woody debris’ for free

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting Pause

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

2:31 Bellingham manufacturer shows how easy it is to use a patented rope-rescue device

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway