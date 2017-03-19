Get rid of your ‘woody debris’ for free

Doing some spring cleaning in your yard? Bellingham residents can drop off tree branches and other woody debris for free next month.
Cowden Gravel, at 4000 Hannegan Road between Sunset Drive and Bakerview Road, will take woody debris from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on from April 7- 9.
Only yard waste that can go through a chipper for mulch will be accepted, so that means no grass clippings.
The service is being organized by the city of Bellingham as a replacement for its popular Clean Green program, which the city ended in 2015 after more than two decades. The former Clean Green program allowed Whatcom County residents to drop yard waste at a transfer station in Bellingham for a fee on a weekly seasonal basis.
There are other options for year-round disposal of yard waste and compost, including:
▪ Sanitary Service Company (SSC) - Food+ is an every other week curbside pick-up program
▪ Green Earth Technology off Hannegan Road south of Lynden.
▪ Recycling & Disposal Services in Ferndale.
▪ Nooksack Valley Disposal, which serves Lynden and other north county areas.
▪ Compost your own. To learn about composting, visit WSU Whatcom County Extension.
Bellingham residents already receive curbside garbage pick-up and recycling services through SSC. To add the Food+ option, contact Sanitary Services directly.
