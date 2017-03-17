Who’s going to be the 2017 Miss Whatcom County? Find out this Saturday

The Miss Whatcom County Scholarship Pageant 2017 will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Whatcom Community College’s Syre Center, 237 W. Kellogg Road.
Tickets are $20 at the door, says Carol Starcher, pageant executive director.
Eight contestants will be vying for the crown, and $12,600 in cash and in-kind scholarships. Miss Whatcom County 2016 Angela Ramous will be a featured performer and speaker at the event.
Contestants are:
▪ Brittany Western, 18, vocalist; attends Whatcom Community College
▪ Aminata Dolo, 20 spoken-word artist; attends Western Washington University
▪ Veronica Coughlin, 21, vocalist, attends Whatcom Community College
▪ Savannah Lane, 20, dancer, attends Western Washington University
▪ Emily Flores, 20, vocalist; works at Spring Creek Retirement Center
▪ Kennedy Erickson, 19; piano; attends Western Washington University
▪ April Davis, age 21, comedic monologue; attends Western Washington University
▪ McKenzie Brooks, 19; alto saxophone, attends Western Washington University
Miss Whatcom County 2017 will make numerous appearances at community events and will compete for Miss Washington 2017 in Renton in July.
Details: misswhatcomcounty.com; and on Facebook.
