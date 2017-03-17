Construction season is peaking, just look at these proposed projects in Bellingham

With peak construction season around the corner, plans are in the works for several small residential projects.
Here’s a look at some upcoming projects that are in the pre-application or public hearing stage of the city planning process:
▪ There will be a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. on March 20 to talk about a 24-unit housing development. The meeting will be at the Unity Spiritual Center at 1095 Telegraph Road.
The proposed project is at 1050 Telegraph Road and will be built in phases. The buildings will be two stories high and is in full compliance of infill housing rules, according to a news release. The project is being funded by Habitat for Humanity and Kulshan Community Land Trust. For details about the meeting, call Nicole Staron of RMC Architects at 360-676-7733 or email, nicole@rmcarchitects.com.
▪ An application was submitted to build four duplexes totaling eight units at 600-614 Telegraph Road.
Each duplex will be two stories high and each unit will have three bedrooms. There will be a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Woods Coffee meeting room at 3008 Cinema Place. The meeting is being organized by AVT Consulting. For questions, call Ali Taysi at 360-527-9445.
▪ An application was submitted to the city to add a three-bedroom multifamily unit to a six-bedroom single-family house at 1100 High St. Public comments are being taken on the project until 5 p.m. on March 27. Written requests for information and comments can be sent to city planner Jackie Lynch at jlynch@cob.org.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
