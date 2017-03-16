Cougar, elk poaching under investigation in east Skagit County

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting Pause

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:24 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day