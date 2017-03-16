Cougar, elk poaching under investigation in east Skagit County

Four people are suspected of coordinating the illegal killing of two elk and a cougar in eastern Skagit County this winter, a “sophisticated kind of criminal activity” that may have been going on for years, according to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife.
About 20 Fish & Wildlife officers served search warrants at residences in Lyman and Hamilton, and near Rasar State Park and Birdsview, on March 11 as part of an investigation into recent elk and cougar poaching in the area.
“We ended up recovering one of the elk racks and the cougar hide, and seizing a truck and a bunch of equipment,” said Sgt. Russ Mullins of Fish & Wildlife. Officers interviewed suspects and potential witnesses and also confiscated elk meat, a rifle, cellphones and photos.
Investigation underway for cougar, elk poaching in east #Skagit: https://t.co/7lB905Ppk2 pic.twitter.com/W20jd50Yq1— Kimberly Cauvel (@Kimberly_SVH) March 15, 2017
Mullins said the cougar is believed to have been hunted using dogs – an illegal practice in Washington. Among the items Fish & Wildlife officers recovered from the residences were dog collars equipped with GPS, a tool hunters use to track dogs that are chasing game, and a photo of someone dragging a limp cougar.
“The photo of the cougar shows the suspect actually at the location where they killed it and the dog in the photo off to the left a little bit. That’s pretty sound evidence of that violation,” Mullins said.
The investigation is ongoing and none of the suspects has been charged. Mullins said all of the suspects have criminal histories involving poaching violations.
He said the investigation is a big case for the area.
“We were able to put together solid cases on people that have prior history with Fish & Wildlife violations and that have been likely engaging in these sort of activities for many years,” he said. “It’s a tight-knit group ... It was a sophisticated kind of criminal activity.”
The law that prohibits using dogs to hunt black bears and the state’s big cats was created as a voter-approved initiative in 1996. Violators cannot get hunting licenses for five years.
Comments