Local

March 15, 2017 6:02 PM

Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency for 28 counties, including Whatcom

The Associated Press

Olympia

Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency for 28 Washington counties, including Whatcom, affected by severe winter weather.

The governor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that winter storms from Jan. 30 through Feb. 22 produced high winds, heavy snowfall, ice accumulation and significant rainfall. The storms caused power outages, damage to roads and public utilities, delays and cancellations within the state ferry system and at major airports and damage to homes and businesses.

The governor’s office estimated the damage to roads at more than $10 million. Inslee’s action will allow requests for federal dollars for those repairs and help in other areas.

Besides Whatcom, the proclamation includes the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Reaction to Bellingham shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos