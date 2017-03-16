Birchwood residents invited to mural painting party

Birchwood residents are invited to help reimagine their neighborhood with Birchwood KAPOW’s mural painting party on April 22, from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. at Shuksan Meadows Park.
Sustainable Connections, the Whatcom Family Community Network, and the Whatcom Community Foundation have teamed up to provide a series of opportunities for the Birchwood Neighborhood to leverage their assets, build upon community leadership, and create new spaces “that will help Birchwood find its heart,” according to organizers.
The Shuksan Meadows Park mural is just the first in a series of community directed placemaking events and will be facilitated by the Artquake Collective, a collaboration of artists and community planners, according to a news release.
“You don’t have to be an artist to participate in this event, you just have to love your neighborhood and like to have fun,” said Rose Lathrop, Sustainable Connections Green Building and Smart Growth program manager. “We’re excited to bring Birchwood neighbors together to help transform Shuksan Meadows Park with beauty and creativity. We want the park to become a point of pride for the entire neighborhood.”
For information, go to the Sustainable Connections events page at sustainableconnections.org.
Mural painting party
What: Birchwood Mural Painting Party
When: Saturday, April 22, from 11a.m. -3 p.m.
Where: Shuksan Meadows Park, 2806 W. Maplewood Ave., Bellingham
More Info: Rose@sustainableconnections.org
Cost: Free.
