Do you have an amazing photo of Whatcom County? We’d like to share it on our calendar

Whatcom photographers, here’s your chance to have photos you took in 2016-17 featured in The Bellingham Herald’s annual glossy calendar.
We love your amazing work that showcases the natural beauty of Whatcom County throughout the seasons and hope you’ll share with our readers.
We’re looking for images at 300 dpi, that are 12.5 inches by 10.5 inches. Be aware that the printing process will trim up to one-quarter inch off all sides, so you’ll want to crop accordingly.
To submit an image, go to bhamherald.com/send-a-photo. The calendar doesn’t print until December, but we want to remind you to look through your winter images before spring distracts your lenses.
