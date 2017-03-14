Here’s a reminder of how bad this winter was in Whatcom County

A new video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows just how bad the winter storm damage was in some parts of Whatcom County in February.
Most of the video shows the storm damage on Mount Baker Highway, where more than 100 snow-laden trees fell in one 10-mile stretch after a severe snow storm on Feb. 6. The road was closed for four days so crews could clean up the mess, and some days the work was too dangerous for crews to clear the trees.
“Our crews worked tirelessly to open roads under very difficult conditions. Here's some of what they dealt with,” reads the caption to the YouTube video.
Comments