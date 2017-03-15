Bellingham joins effort to raise $1 billion for people living with MS

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part since 1988 in Walk MS events across the country, raising money and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
This year, the cumulative fundraising is poised to surpass $1 billion, and Bellingham will have a part in the effort.
More than 400 people are expected to raise nearly $60,000 at Walk MS: Bellingham on April 8 – Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired.
In 2016, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million, organizers said.
“Walk MS is a joyous gathering with a wonderful ‘we’re in this together’ feeling,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo, president and CEO of the National MS Society. “Every participant, volunteer, donor and sponsor is helping to drive us toward this exciting $1 billion milestone. Together, we are accelerating progress in making life-changing breakthroughs so that each person with MS can live her or his best life.”
For information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call
Walk MS: Bellingham
WHEN: April 8; Check-in opens at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Hotel Bellwether; 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham.
PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
HASHTAGS: #walkMS and #WalkTogether
