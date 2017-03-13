Lynden man dies in fall from Interstate 5 overpass

An 81-year-old Lynden man fell to his death from the Birch Bay-Lynden Road overpass onto Interstate 5 on Sunday morning.
Harvey Ben Sobel was walking on the bridge about 11:30 a.m. Sunday over the northbound lanes near milepost 270 when he fell to the right northbound shoulder of the freeway. He was dead at the scene.
It was unknown how Sobel fell, said Sgt. Mark Francis of the Washington State Patrol, which investigated the incident. Sobel left a gray 2000 four-door Hyundai Accent park on Portal Way near the scene of his death.
Francis said cause of death was pending an autopsy and police investigation.
“We don’t believe anyone else was involved,” Francis said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
