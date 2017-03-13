Students stuck can leave after crews clear slide on Hwy 20

Transportation crews have cleared a single lane of Highway 20 in the North Cascades, allowing high school students and others stuck since Friday's snow slide to return home.
A large snow slide Friday blocked the road, stranding students from Everett who were on a field trip to the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center.
The state transportation department said Monday afternoon the eastbound lane to Diablo has been cleared of the slide. Only emergency vehicles and people who got stranded after the slide will be able to use that road.
Crews on Tuesday will begin clearing the westbound lane. It will take a couple of days before Highway 20 to Diablo is reopened to the public.
The highway remains closed for the winter between Diablo and Mazama.
Comments