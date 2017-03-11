Local

March 11, 2017 2:30 PM

Bellingham celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The Bellingham Herald

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly a week away but that did not stop Bellingham residents from celebrating Saturday, with the annual Runnin’ O’ the Green footrace and a parade through downtown.

Hundreds in costume ran or walked in the 5k and 8k footrace, or marched or just watched the parade, which started on Cornwall Avenue and was held in honor of local law enforcement and public safety personnel.

The grand marshal was a cohort of students, professors and administrators at Whatcom Community College, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The parade ended at Boundary Bay Bistro, where Maggie’s Fury headlined an all-ages party.

