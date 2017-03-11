Bellingham celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Adrian Jeffries, 2, gives a high five to Bellingham firefighter Brian Flannelly before the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
A Volkswagen Bug drives along Cornwall Avenue during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
The Bellingham Pipes Band practices before the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
A group of Volkswagen Bugs prepare for the St. Patrick’s Day parade at Ohio and Cornwall Avenue on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
Bellingham fire fighter Brian Flannelly, right, plays St. Patrick during the St. Patrick’s Day parade as it snakes down Cornwall Avenue on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
A balloon gets battered by rain along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route along Cornwall Avenue on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
Cayla Holmes, 3, watches the St. Patrick’s Day parade turn the corner on Chestnut Street and Railroad Avenue on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Cayla and her mother Jenny Holmes, along with hundreds of others, braved rainy weather to be entertained by the passing show.
