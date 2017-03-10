Ready to go all CSI on dog owners who don’t scoop the poop?

West Vancouver district Councilor Mary-Ann Booth is tired of unscooped poop and has suggested a doggie DNA registry could help crack down on offending pet owners.
Booth walks her Yorkie-Maltese, Gibson, down by the beach every day. “Just on the short five-block walk, I’m quite disappointed by how many people don’t pick up after their dogs, and it gives all dog owners a bad name,” Booth said, according to CBC News.
It’s not just an unsightly issue.
Kie Relyea wrote about it for The Bellingham Herald last summer:
“The waste contains fecal coliform bacteria that wash into area streams, lakes and beaches when it rains. The bacteria, which are an indicator of mammal or bird poop, also point to the possible presence of other organisms, such as roundworms, E. coli and giardia, which could sicken people and animals that come into contact with polluted water.”
“Worried about worsening water quality? The best thing to do is pick up your pet’s waste, bag it and put it into the trash – no matter where you are.”
Bellingham dog regulations, include:
▪ The owner or handler of any dog is to remove fecal matter deposited by their animal on public property or public easement before the owner leaves the immediate area where the fecal matter was deposited.
▪ The owner or handler of any dog must have in their possession the equipment necessary to remove their dog’s fecal matter when accompanied by said dog on public property or public easement.
Compliance will keep governments from having to go all CSI on dog owners.
Comments