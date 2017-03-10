Ready to go all CSI on dog owners who don’t scoop the poop?

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships Pause

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys