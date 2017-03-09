Wind advisory issued as storm blows in from southwest

Possibly damaging high winds could strike Western Washington overnight Thursday and on Friday morning, the National Weather Service is warning.
A storm system is breezing from the southwest, packing sustained winds of 20-35 mph and gusts of 40 to 50 mph, prompting a wind advisory for much of the region – including western Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands. The wind advisory is in effect from 1-10 a.m. Friday.
“Winds will increase quickly this evening (Thursday) peaking in the 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. time frame,” the weather service said in a statement.
Local power outages and downed tree limbs are possible with winds that strong, the statement said. Those winds can buffet high-profile vehicles, making driving difficult.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and temperatures around 50 degrees. Lows Friday night will be in the high 30s.
Expect rain Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid-40s.
Mountain forecast
Snow or rain is expected in the North Cascades daily through the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s.
Mt. Baker Ski Area, was reporting 10 inches of snow in the past day with flurries falling at 5 a.m. and fresh powder on the slopes. Base was 185 inches at Heather Meadows and 233 inches at the higher Panorama Dome.
Washington state Department of Transportation is reporting compact snow and ice on the Mount Baker Highway east of Glacier, with traction tires required, chains required for vehicles of 10,000 pounds or more, and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
In the backcountry, avalanche danger is moderate above and below the treeline in Whatcom County, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. An avalanche warning is in effect for the backcountry and mountain passes south of Whatcom County.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
