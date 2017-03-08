Driver slams into farm tractor towing trailer near Nooksack

A 52-year-old Sumas woman was injured Wednesday morning when her car slammed into the back of a large farm tractor towing a loaded trailer northeast of Nooksack, officials said.
Lorraine K. Howard was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Mark Francis of the Washington State Patrol.
She was treated and released, a hospital official said.
“She came up from behind ... she didn’t see it and crashed into the back end. She swerved at the last second, so she hit it with the front end and passenger side,” said Chief Jerry DeBruin of Whatcom County Fire District 14.
Francis said the tractor driver, Emilio F. Porcayo, 52, of Everson, was uninjured. There was heavy damage to the trailer, which was loaded with livestock feed, DeBruin said.
Howard’s car was destroyed, DeBruin said. Francis said it was a Chevrolet Equinox.
“It’s a very big (farm) implement with a lot of weight to it,” DeBruin said.
The crash happened about 9 a.m. as both vehicles were eastbound on Badger Road, between Garrison and Telegraph roads, DeBruin said. The tractor was on the shoulder, Francis said.
Howard will be cited for improper lane use, Francis said.
Traffic began to back up quickly on East Badger Road, which is also state Highway 9 at the crash site, near a broad curve. It carries heavy truck and farm traffic.
DeBruin said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was first to arrive and directed traffic around the wreck.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
