Heavy snowfall in the mountains; high wind possible in lowlands

A winter weather advisory has been extended to 4 a.m. Thursday for heavy snow on the western slopes of the North Cascades, including higher elevations of Whatcom County, along with the chance of high winds closer to sea level from approaching storm Thursday night and Friday morning.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle said some 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected overnight Wednesday in areas such as the Mt. Baker Ski Area, where 48 inches of snow has fallen in the past two days, according to observations.
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open Wednesday with normal midweek operations at its White Salmon base. At 5 a.m., it was 20 degrees with light snow and powdery conditions, according to the ski area’s online report.
Conditions on the Mount Baker Highway were compact snow and ice, according to the state Department of Transportation. Chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, and oversize vehicles were prohibited.
In the backcounty, an avalanche warning was issued Wednesday by the Northwest Avalanche Center. The danger was high above the treeline and considerable below the treeline.
Closer to sea level, a storm system due to hit the region from the south late Thursday or early Friday could bring winds strong enough to snap tree limbs and cause power outages. Winds will ease by noon Friday, but the day will remain blustery, forecasters said.
Weather advisories or warnings could be issued as the storm nears.
