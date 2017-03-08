Quake strikes off Vancouver Island near two recent temblors

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jostled the Pacific Ocean floor Tuesday night in the same area as two other minor quakes in late February.
Tuesday’s quake occurred at 7:58 p.m. at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Its epicenter was 360 miles due west of Bellingham, or about 150 miles southwest of the northern tip of Vancouver Island.
No mention of Tuesday’s quake was posted at the U.S. Geological Survey’s public page for reporting seismic incidents. No damage or injuries were reported.
A 5.2 magnitude quake struck Feb. 24, just a few miles north from the epicenter of Tuesday’s quake. A 4.8 magnitude quake occurred Feb. 22 in virtually the same location as the one Feb. 24.
No damage or injuries were reported in those events, either.
Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 to 5.4 are capable of causing minor damage, according to the USGS. Some 30,000 such quakes occur worldwide each year.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
