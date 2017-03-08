Event to inspire Whatcom residents to plan end-of-life medical care

Health care providers are being encouraged to talk to their patients, and community members to their loved ones, about preparing advance directives for medical care.
People can learn more during a free event March 22 at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center, 3333 Squalicum Parkway. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Such directives are written plans that lay out what kind of end-of-life medical care people want, or don’t want.
The event is in support of National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16.
The Bellingham event will include keynote speakers and an option for participants to start preparing their directives.
No reservations are required.
Sponsors include the Palliative Care Institute at Western Washington University, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement and Making Your Wishes Known.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
