Defensive driving for seniors is focus of one-day class in Bellingham

The AAA Driver Improvement Program is holding a one-day refresher course that will focus on defensive driving and curbing traffic accidents.
The course runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at Christ the King Community Church, 4173 Meridian St. The fee is $18.
Completing the course could qualify drivers 55 and older for discounts on car insurance premiums, although the class is open to people of all ages.
Those interested should contact their insurance company ahead of time to check on the amount and duration of the discount.
Registration is recommended; reserve a space by calling American Driving Services at 800-462-3728.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
