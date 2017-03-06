Some Bellingham school buses on limited routes after snowfall

Some buses in the Bellingham School District were on limited morning routes Monday as about an inch of heavy, wet snow fell overnight in the lowlands across Whatcom County.
No other local school district had taken any precautionary measure as of 6:15 a.m. Monday. Bellingham International Airport was open and all flights were showing on time, and Whatcom Transportation Authority buses were operating on time and without detours, according to a WTA tweet.
WTA warned of ice on roads in places.
Bellingham Herald readers were reporting that roads in northern Whatcom County were safe for driving. Little or snow was on the ground at places like Birch Bay, Sumas and Everson, according to posts on social media early Monday.
About 1 to 2 inches of snow was on the ground in Sudden Valley, where a heavy snow shower began about midnight. About an inch of slush accumulated on roadways, then froze overnight. Main roads in the area were reported clear.
Rain is expected Monday afternoon and for the rest of the week as temperatures remain above freezing, said meteorologist Johnny Burg at the National Weather Service in Seattle. But snow is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week for the Bellingham area, although any snow that accumulates during the night is expected to melt during the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s.
Snow could start in Bellingham as early as 5 p.m. Monday, with a rain and snow mix, a southwest wind will increase to 10-15 mph.
Canadian weather service Environment Canada is is positing a special weather statement for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Sumas. warning of additional snowfall tonight and Tuesday as cold air from Alaska hits the region. Some 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible Monday night, and another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night, the Canadian weather service said.
Burg said the weather this week will remain “unsettled” and difficult to predict more than a day ahead, with the possibility of snow showers overnight over the next several days.
“It’s going to remain kind of cold for March,” Burg said. “Some of the stuff that does fall will melt during the daytime.”
Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory expired Sunday morning without dumping much snow on Whatcom County, except in areas near the U.S.-Canada border that got about an inch. Herald readers in Birch Bay and Lynden reported about an inch of snow on the ground Sunday morning.
Snow fell much of Sunday morning around Bellingham, but most melted after hitting the ground as temperatures hovered above freezing and then rose into the 40s by midday. Any snow that remained on the ground was expected to melt as temperatures remained a few degrees above freezing Sunday.
In the North Cascades, Mt. Baker Ski Area was reporting overcast skies Monday morning with powder conditions and 21 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. It was operating normally at its White Salmon base area.
Across the mountain backcountry, the avalanche danger considerable above the treeline and moderate below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
