Man arrested, accused of killing his mother in Fairhaven

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering his mother Sunday afternoon in Fairhaven, according to Bellingham police.
Police responded to a duplex in the 1500 block of McKenzie Avenue around 2 p.m. to find the mother, Aurora E. Smith, 57, had been stabbed.
Officers later arrested her son, Sheaen Emmett Smith, on suspicion of second-degree murder. He made statements that led police to believe he had a sexual motive in the killing, wrote Police Lt. Danette Beckley in an email.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the county medical examiner.
Police said additional information will be released Monday.
This story will be updated.
