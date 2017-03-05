Lowland snow forecast overnight, Monday morning

More lowland snow remained possible overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, but new accumulations are expected to be an inch or less, forecasts said.
A mix of rain and snow is forecasts for Monday morning, which could complicate the morning commute or affect school operations.
“It’s very possible that you could see an inch or two in the morning (Monday),” said meteorologist Johnny Burg at the National Weather Service in Seattle. “The morning commute could be kind of treacherous, so be careful.”
Rain is expected Monday afternoon and for the rest of the week as temperatures remain above freezing. Canadian weather service Environment Canada is making a similar forecast for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Sumas. Daytime highs for much of the week are expected in the low to mid-40s, with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
Burg said the weather this week will remain “unsettled” and difficult to predict more than a day ahead, with the possibility of snow showers overnight over the next several days.
“It’s going to remain kind of cold for March,” Burg said. “Some of the stuff that does fall will melt during the daytime.”
Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory expired Sunday morning without dumping much snow on Whatcom County, except in areas near the U.S.-Canada border that got about an inch. The Bellingham Herald readers in Birch Bay and Lynden reported about an inch of snow on the ground Sunday morning.
Snow fell much of Sunday morning around Bellingham, but most melted after hitting the ground as temperatures hovered above freezing and then rose into the 40s by midday. Any snow that remained on the ground was expected to melt as temperatures remained a few degrees above freezing Sunday.
In the North Cascades, Mt. Baker Ski Area was reporting snow Sunday morning with powder conditions and a foot of snow in the past 24 hours. It was operating normally at both base areas.
Across the mountain backcountry, the avalanche danger considerable both above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
