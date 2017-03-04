News
Sports
Entertainment
Classifieds
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News Tips
Share a Photo
Digital Edition
Dealsaver
News
All News
Local
Crime
Northwest
Nation & World
Weird News
Local Elections
Videos
Galleries
Traffic Cams
Webcam
Reader Photos
Columnists
Dean Kahn
Rules of the Road
Sports
All Sports
High Schools
Prep Basketball
Prep Football
Community Sports
Seahawks
Mariners
Outdoors
Colleges
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
National Business
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Calendar
Restaurants
Movie News & Reviews
Movie Showtimes
Celebrities
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Columnists
Inside the Arts
Get Out
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Food & Drink
Families
Whatcom Magazine
Primetime Seniors
Whatcom Weddings
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Obituaries
Local Obituaries
Submit an Obituary
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place An Ad
Local
March 4, 2017 6:29 PM
Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
News
Sports
Entertainment
Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School
See photos from the February snowstorm
Peace Arch protest of immigration policy draws from both sides of border
Photos from the Women's March on Bellingham
Photos from Whatcom County's December 2016 snow fall
Just look at what a beautiful place Whatcom County is to live and play
Photos from Election Night 2016 in Whatcom County
Check out these jack-o'-lanterns by a Bellingham woman who says "Halloween is my hobby"
Trending Stories
Bellingham man found dead outside home; face shows signs of a fight
They were roommates. Now one’s dead, and the other in jail suspected of the killing
New shelter for homeless proposed for city-owned land on Roeder Avenue
U.S. Army sergeant charged with felony assault on wife at Blaine hotel
Crosswalk crash leads to ticket in 1 Bellingham case; charges pending in 2 others
Portraits from 2016 Bellingham ComiCon
Photos from shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington
Photos from the 2016 Bellingham Traverse
Historic Lutheran church being converted to home in Bellingham's York neighborhood
Photos from the 2016 Northwest Washington Fair
Cowboys compete in various events at the Lynden PRCA Rodeo
George Raft Race at Drayton Harbor Days in Blaine
About 200 march for Bernie Sanders in Bellingham
See photos of war canoe races on Lake Whatcom in Bellingham
Photos from the 2016 Northwest Raspberry Festival
See photos from 2016 Bellingham Pride Parade
Photos from the first week of Downtown Sounds
The Randy Bachman estate near Blaine is for sale - here's a look inside
Photos from Empire of Medieval Pursuits event Ragnaroc
Meridian High School 2016 graduation
'Heartsick:' Bellingham vigil honors victims of nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.