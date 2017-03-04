Whatcom County Jail report for March 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
March 3, 2017
Jeremy Paul Aase, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Israel San Juan Acevedo Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and identity theft.
Debora Jane Belik, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kevin John Berg, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
George William Concha, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Gilbert Gonzales, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jake Suchannon Johnnie, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for felony harassment.
Conlon Ian Kiffney, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Christopher Stephen Lally, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Travis James Marshall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree murder.
Jacob Lloyd Orcutt, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing, disorderly conduct/abusive language and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Samuel David Voegele, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Comments