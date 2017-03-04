They were roommates. Now one’s dead, and the other in jail suspected of the killing

The roommate of the man found dead outside his home early Friday has been arrested in connection with the killing.
Bellingham Police said Travis James Marshall,40, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail late Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder. His bail has not been set as of Saturday morning.
Authorities also identified the victim as David Quintin Williams, 53. He was the head chef at Black Forest Steakhouse, 1263 Barkley Blvd., for 10 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
He was described in the post as an “easy going guy that everybody loved.”
Officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the 700 block of East Illinois Street Friday morning and found Williams severely injured and unresponsive near the front yard of his home, police spokeswoman Lt. Danette Beckley said in a statement emailed Saturday morning. An initial report indicated Williams’ roommate had asked a neighbor to call 911 – it’s unclear whether that roommate was Marshall.
Beckley said Williams suffered “significant trauma to his head and face,” and medics, after several attempts to revive him, pronounced Williams dead at the scene.
“Evidence at the scene indicated a fight or confrontation. Marshall had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation.” Beckley said. “Injuries to Marshall include a broken bone in his right hand, scratches to his right forearm, and cuts on his left hand which required stitches.”
Police allege Marshall made “several conflicting statements,” about the incident. Beckley noted that statements from witnesses along with evidence at the scene “conflict with Marshall's account of events.”
No other information was released Saturday.
“Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators will continue to work with the medical examiner and the prosecutor's office on this investigation,” Beckley said.
