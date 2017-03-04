Despite winter blast, new cafe finding customers near Kendall

It was a rough winter to open a cafe along the Mount Baker Highway, but so far the new eatery is getting plenty of support from local residents and skiers.
Mt. Baker Cafe opened in November at 6476 Mt. Baker Highway, near the roundabout at Kendall. While this season’s snow and ice have led to a few quiet days at the cafe, business is brisk when Mt. Baker Ski Area is open and the roads are in good shape, said Debbie Brooks, assistant manager at the cafe.
“We’ve been seeing both local residents and people heading up the mountain,” Brooks said.
This cafe focuses on sandwiches, and also offers items like biscuits and gravy, tamales, hot dogs, taco salad and soup. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With other sandwich shops having trouble sticking in the area (the building’s last tenant was a Subway shop) Brooks said the cafe is paying close attention to customer feedback and adjusting the menu accordingly.
As many businesses in the area have learned, making it through the winter has its rewards, because traffic picks up in the spring and summer as hikers and campers make their way to the mountains.
During the winter months, the cafe is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Further details can be found on its Facebook page.
MINUTEMAN PRESS ACQUIRES ASSETS OF BELLINGHAM COMPANY
Minuteman Press in Bellingham recently purchased the equipment and databases of Speedy Automated Mailers.
Michael Tilley, owner of Minuteman Press at 1616 Cornwall Ave., Suite 121, said the acquisition will allow his company to improve service for bulk-mail customers. Minuteman Press also hired Cameron Stewart, a longtime employee of Speedy. The Speedy Automated location at 2200 Queen St. is now closed.
Minuteman Press products include business forms, banners, posters, fliers and calendars. It also employs an on-site graphic designer, and handles embroidery and screen printing, as well as promotional products. Details about the company can be found at minutemanpress.com or by calling 360-738-3539.
OTHER TIDBITS
Modern Classics Furniture in Bellingham announced on Facebook that it’s moving its showroom to 203 Prospect St. in May. The shop is open at its current spot on 1418 N. State St. until the end of March. Customers can also shop online at modernclassics.com. ... Bare Bones Bar B Q has moved into a new spot, according to its Facebook page. It is now at the Chevron gas station at 900 Iowa St., near Interstate 5. ... A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to put in a Subway sandwich shop at 128 E. Holly St., near Starbucks.
