March 6, 2017 5:00 AM

Open house to feature upcoming road projects

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

Several road improvement projects scheduled to start this summer on Mount Baker Highway will be unveiled during an open house Tuesday.

The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at Chair 9, a restaurant at 10459 Mount Baker Highway, near Glacier. The Washington State Department of Transportation will host the open house.

Engineers will be on hand to answer questions and hear comments about the projects, which include building a bridge at Hedrick Creek and adding a roundabout at the Valley Highway intersection.

According to a news release, the event is a drop-in open house with no formal presentation.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

