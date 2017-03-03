Bone marrow registry drive part of blood cancer fundraiser

A bone marrow registry drive is part of an event Saturday sponsored by local firefighters who are raising money to fight blood cancer.
South Whatcom Fire Authority firefighters are hosting the bone marrow registry drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., as part of fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual Firefighter Stairclimb, in which firefighters in full gear race up 69 stories of the Columbia Tower in Seattle.
Representatives from Be the Match and Bloodworks Northwest will collect medical history and a cheek swab from potential donors so genetic information can be entered into a national database for bone marrow transplants. The event is in memory of Johnny Klein of Bellingham, who died last year of complications from blood cancer.
Prospective donors must be between ages 18 and 44 and in good health. Cancer survivors are excluded, as are those who suffer sleep apnea, have an autoimmune disorder or Type 1 diabetes.
Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority, and is participating in the Firefighter Stairclimb.
