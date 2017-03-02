Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis ruled Thursday, March 2 there were insufficient grounds for a recall effort against Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale. A group of 42nd District voters began the recall effort against Ericksen on Feb. 9, saying he wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s transition team.