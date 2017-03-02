Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen

Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis ruled Thursday, March 2 there were insufficient grounds for a recall effort against Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale. A group of 42nd District voters began the recall effort against Ericksen on Feb. 9, saying he wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s transition team.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven

Some 200-plus children, parents and others made signs and rallied to teach peace, kindness and tolerance on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Village Green in Fairhaven. They listened to kids' speeches and music and marched around the block.

Local

Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party

Zoey Talbert, 5, is recovering from a Wilms tumor in her kidney. Make-A-Wish threw her a birthday party and is sending her and her family to Hawaii, because she loves the beach.

Local

#noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.

Editor's Choice Videos