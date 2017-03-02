Lowland snow possible this weekend; heavy snow in mountains

Anyone who’s had enough of this winter’s repeated lowland snowfall might want to sit down.
That white stuff is in the forecast again this weekend.
“It does look like there’s the potential for snow in the mornings from Saturday morning onward,” said meteorologist Josh Smith at the National Weather Service in Seattle. “As we get closer, we’ll be able to say with more certainty. Monday might have the most potential.”
But little or no accumulation is expected, because snow is forecast to hit Bellingham early Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings – turning to rain by late morning as temperatures rise to the low 40s each day. Overnight low temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, with light and warm southerly winds. Environment Canada, the Canadian weather service, was making the same forecast for Abbotsford, B.C., which often reflects conditions in Lynden and Sumas.
“It’s pretty similar to before, with a rain and snow mix. Monday is so far out, it’s hard to say,” Smith said. “Situations like this are more uncertain. We don’t have that really cold air flowing out (from the Fraser River Valley of British Columbia). We do have south winds for much of the time.”
But there’s a chance of a burst of cold air from Canada late Sunday night that might complicate the Monday morning commute, Smith said.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was in effect through midnight Friday for the North Cascades, including the Mount Baker area, as between 2 and 3 feet of new snow is expected Thursday and Friday. The snow level was 2,000 to 2,500 feet.
“Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous,” the weather service said in a statement. “Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Mt. Baker Ski Area reported packed powder with 9 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours Thursday morning. It was snowing and 29 degrees at 5 a.m.
In the backcountry, the avalanche danger was listed as high above the treeline Thursday on the northwest slopes of the North Cascades, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. The danger was described as considerable both at and below the treeline.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
