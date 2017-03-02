Lowland snow possible this weekend; heavy snow in mountains

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing