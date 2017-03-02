The Home Depot in Bellingham is hiring workers

The Home Depot is starting its seasonal spring hiring spree, and that includes adding workers to its Bellingham store.
The home improvement retailer is adding 80,000 workers nationwide and about 1,200 in the Seattle region. According to its website, the company plans on hiring 23 people in Bellingham and 22 in Burlington.
The company has also made the application process shorter – the online application process takes about 15 minutes. All interested candidates must apply online at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom.
The Bellingham store is at 420 Telegraph Road.
Positions include cashiers and online order fulfillment. Some of the positions are permanent part-time, while others are seasonal. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply, according to a news release from the company.
