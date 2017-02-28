Plane crash shut down Bellingham airport for full day; cause unclear

A single-engine plane went airborne before crash-landing and skidding hundreds of feet in a snowstorm at Bellingham International Airport, halting all flights in and out of the airport for close to 24 hours, authorities said Tuesday.
So far no details about the cause of the crash have been released. What happened afterward has become clearer, however.
The pilot suffered minor injuries when the TBM-700 turboprop plane veered from the runway while trying to take off in perilous weather – steady snowfall, freezing fog, and about ¼-mile of visibility – around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
A trail of debris and spilled fuel suggested the six-seat plane skidded for hundreds of feet across airfield turf and tarmac, before coming to a rest within yards of a pair of giant fuel tanks south of the main terminal.
“He went a long way” – from the edge of the runway, over infields and taxiways – “sliding across on the belly of the plane,” said Bellingham Fire Assistant Chief Bill Hewett.
The plane stayed remarkably intact, but took obvious damage to its propeller and left wing. Fuel was ankle-deep around the wreckage, Hewett said. It’s likely that the snow, which made conditions so dangerous, suppressed sparks that would have made the plane burst into flames.
The pilot was shaken but not hurt, Hewett said. Firefighters examined him but found no serious injuries. He didn’t need to go to the hospital. He had stopped in Bellingham to clear U.S. Customs, en route to an airfield in Pierce County. No one else was aboard the plane.
The plane is registered to an address in Winnipeg, Manitoba, over 1,000 miles east in south-central Canada.
The Bellingham airport’s runway remained shut down until Tuesday morning, as airport officials awaited an all-clear signal from federal investigators. In the morning crews still had to clear ice from the runway and aircraft debris from some taxiways. By 10 a.m. business as usual had resumed.
The crash will be investigated by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, said Allen Kenitzer, a regional spokesman for the FAA.
Up to 290 gallons of jet fuel could have been on board the plane, and the pilot told first-responders he had just refueled. Some fuel had been contained to storm water vaults. Firefighters used air monitors to ensure that the amount of fuel in the vaults wasn’t explosive. Once that was done, the scene was turned over to airport contractors to clean up. More jet fuel soaked into soil, so contractors will excavate that soil this week, according to the Department of Ecology.
The plane wreckage has been moved to an airport hangar.
