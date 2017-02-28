Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

New snow covers the Chuckanut Mountains along Interstate 5 south of Bellingham on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Philip A. Dwyer philip.dwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Sinkhole closes Lynden street

Steve Banham, Lynden public works director explains how a failed culvert created a sinkhole along North 8th Street, resulting in a road closure that could take months to fix and could cost from $500,000 to $1 million to fix.

#noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.

