Driving through the snow-covered Chuckanut Mountains

Customers can win a gift certificate if they guess the day when the large snow pile is completely melted in front of the Westlyn Feed store on H Street Road west of Lynden. Despite recent warming temperatures, a large pile still sat in the company's parking lot Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Steve Banham, Lynden public works director explains how a failed culvert created a sinkhole along North 8th Street, resulting in a road closure that could take months to fix and could cost from $500,000 to $1 million to fix.
Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.
The race is on to secure $7.7 million needed to protect all 1,600 forested acres on Blanchard Mountain in Skagit County from being logged. Popular recreation areas in the core include the trail to Oyster Dome.
Although schools were closed, Bellingham School District staff,students and volunteers prepared and served about 500 meals to students at 10 locations in Bellingham, Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017. Volunteers also handed out 100 bags of foods to families in the district effected by the snowstorm.
Convicted serial robber Dennis Ridley appears in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2017 He was sentenced to ten years in prison for five robberies in Whatcom and Skagit counties.