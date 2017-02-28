One district closed, other schools starting late in Whatcom County

Schools are closed in the Mount Baker School District and several others are starting classes late Tuesday due to icy road conditions following snow showers the day before.
After a storm dropped up to three inches of snow Monday, overnight temperatures dropped into the 20s, creating hazardous road conditions.
Schools in Bellingham, Blaine and Ferndale are starting two hours late Tuesday. Buses are on snow routes in Bellingham and there is no preschool or out-of-district transportation.
Residents and motorists throughout Whatcom County should watch for icy road conditions until about 9 a.m. Tuesday, said John Gargett, deputy director of emergency management with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
While he expects icy conditions to be countywide, roads in the eastern and northern parts of the county may be particularly challenging.
Both the National Weather Service and Environment Canada predict a chance of flurries – possibly mixed with rain showers – for Tuesday morning, turning to rain showers by 10 a.m. as temperatures rise from around freezing into the low 40s. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, forecasts said.
