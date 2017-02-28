Event teaches you how to prepare for earthquakes, other disasters

Learn how to take care of yourself and your family when disaster strikes.
The Volunteer Mobilization Center will provide the information from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2224 Yew Street Road. The presentation is free.
Participants will learn about disaster planning, preparedness, local natural hazards, how to build inexpensive and effective disaster kits and more.
The featured speaker will be Quinn Butler, disaster preparedness coordinator with the region’s American Red Cross.
People are being encouraged to attend in light of recent earthquakes.
Whatcom County, like the rest of the western part of Washington and Oregon, is on shaky ground. Besides the danger from moderate-sized quakes that could be triggered by fault lines known and unknown, the area is at risk of an eventual megaquake along what geologists call the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
