More Videos

0:40 Pilot hurt as plane crashes at Bellingham airport

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

1:01 Zoey Talbert's Make-A-Wish party

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake