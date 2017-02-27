Weather advisory issued; more snow possible Tuesday morning

Forecasters in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory late Monday morning, warning that up to 3 inches of snow could fall through 9 p.m. Monday in lowland Whatcom County, and additional snow – or a mix of rain and snow – could complicate Tuesday morning’s commute.
But meteorologists don’t expect the wintry blast to linger, as rain and warmer temperatures are forecast for later this week.
Downtown Bellingham saw heavy flurries late Monday morning, and snow began accumulating on roadways about 12:30 p.m. West of Ferndale, observers said via social media that snow was falling hard but sticking only to grass and not paved surfaces. Snow was sticking the ground, but not roads, in the Everson area.
Snow level was at sea level Monday. Heaviest accumulations were expected in Bellingham Ferndale and Lynden, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.
Visibility was reduced to less than one-quarter mile at Bellingham International Airport, about 12:30 p.m. where a single-engine private plane was reported off the runway. A car slid off Interstate 5 into the median near Ferndale,. but it was unknown if anyone was injured.
Both the National Weather Service and Environment Canada are forecasting snow or flurries through Monday night, with accumulations of up to 3 inches at higher elevations around Bellingham. Temperatures were hovering around freezing about noon Monday in Bellingham.
Both the U.S. and Canadian weather agencies predict a chance of flurries – possibly mixed with rain showers – for Tuesday morning, turning to rain showers by 10 a.m. as temperatures rise from around freezing into the low 40s. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, forecasts said.
Some areas of Whatcom County, mostly higher elevations around Bellingham, still have an inch or two of snow that fell Sunday morning. Much of that should melt by Tuesday as showers start and overnight temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing overnight.
Rain or showers are expected daily for the rest of the week, easing to cloudy skies with a chance of rain for the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the low 40s.
