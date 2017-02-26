Kids March for Peace lets even the smallest voices be heard

1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:55 Hundreds gather for 'Bellingham Stands with Standing Rock' pipeline protest

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham