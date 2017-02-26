Kids March for Peace lets even the smallest voices be heard

Some 200 to 300 children, their parents and others made signs, listened to speeches and music, and rallied Sunday morning in the Kids March for Peace around Fairhaven.
According to its Facebook page, the event provided a chance for “the smallest voices” to teach peace, kindness and understanding and empower them to fight injustice.
“When we create that environment, amazing things can happen,” said Derek Munson of Bellingham, a children’s writer and an event organizer. Munson’s acclaimed 2000 book “Enemy Pie” has been a “Reading Rainbow” selection and offers a unique view of making new friends.
“Even though they’re little people who haven’t been around very long, what they have to say is important,” Munson told the crowd at the Village Green.
Marchers went around the block, from Mill Avenue to 11th Street to Harris Avenue and 10th Avenue.
It wasn’t so much a protest as it was a celebration, Munson said.
Organizers provided poster paper, lathe and markers for participants to make signs before the march. Young speakers offered message of tolerance and acceptance and the youth band Heroes provided entertainment.
Robert Mittendorf
