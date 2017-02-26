Warmer temperatures expected after morning snowfall across Whatcom County

Overnight snowfall in lowland Whatcom County likely will melt by Sunday afternoon with a forecast high in the low 40s, but further snowfall this week could complicate the morning commute Monday and Tuesday.
Some two inches or more of snow fell in Bellingham and surrounding areas with intermittent snow showers starting about 10 p.m. Saturday. Rain showers are expected throughout Sunday in most of lowland Whatcom County, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle. Environment Canada was predicting partly sunny skies for the Abbotsford, B.C., area north of Lynden and Sumas.
A winter weather advisory was issued Saturday afternoon and was set to expire at 10 a.m. Sunday. Sunday night’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers.
But the outlook for Monday and Tuesday mornings includes a chance of snow or rain mixed with snow, both the Canadian and U.S. weather services said. Snow is expected earlier Monday morning closer to the U.S.-Canada border.
Highs Monday will be in the high 30s and highs Tuesday in the low 40s.
Forecasters see a half-inch or less of additional snow accumulation in the next several days across lowland Whatcom County.
Meanwhile, Mt. Baker Ski Area was operating Sunday with weekend hours as usual, reporting 5 inches of new snow in the past day.
In the backcountry, avalanche danger was moderate above the treeline and low below the treeline on the west slopes of the North Cascades, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
The story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
