5.2-magnitude quake reported off Vancouver Island

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake was reported off the coast of Vancouver Island on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The 4:28 a.m. earthquake struck approximately 275 miles west of Victoria, B.C. There were no damages or injuries reported.
That was the third earthquake that struck the region this week.
A 4.2 quake near Belfair shook many parts of the Puget Sound region Wednesday night. The epicenter was about 14 miles west of Belfair on the southern part of the Kitsap Peninsula.
Also on Wednesday night, a 4.4 earthquake was reported off the coast of Vancouver Island.
Comments