Lineup announced for Elizabeth Park concert series

For old-fashioned, Norman Rockwell-type family fun, nothing’s quite like the annual Elizabeth Park Summer Concert Series.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 15 through Aug. 17, the Columbia neighborhood park is filled with dancers of all ages, from babes in arms to rocking baby boomers, as local and regional bands play everything from rock to waltzes to big-band tunes in the gazebo. The family-friendly concerts are free and are sponsored by The Eldridge Society, in partnership with the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.
The park is between Washington and Madison streets, and Elizabeth and Walnut streets.
Food will be available for purchase, and picnickers are encouraged to recycle and compost to be good park stewards. Alcohol, vaping and smoking are not permitted in the park.
Donations to enable The Eldridge Society to continue to pay the performers will be accepted at the concerts.
Details are on the city of Bellingham home page (search Elizabeth Park) and on Facebook under Elizabeth Park Summer Concert Series – the schedule will be included in the May 7 issue of the Leisure Guide, published by Bellingham Parks and Recreation.
Here’s the lineup, with the types of music the bands play:
▪ June 15: Rangers and the Re-Arrangers, gypsy-jazz
▪ June 22: Blues Union, blues
▪ June 29: High Spirits, blues, jazz, country, folk and originals
▪ July 6: Midnight Legend, classic rock ’n’ roll
▪ July 13: The Sweet Goodbyes, folk-pop duo
▪ July 20: Heroes, a young Bellingham cover band
▪ July 27: Dr. Jimmy and the Swingtime, big-band serenaders
▪ Aug. 3: bandZandt, East County’s unbridled rock ’n’ roll band
▪ Aug. 10: Sleepy Alligators, Grateful Dead cover band
▪ Aug. 17: Quickdraw String Band, bluegrass
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
