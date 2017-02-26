Lineup announced for Elizabeth Park concert series

0:51 Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission will open new shelter Pause

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street