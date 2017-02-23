Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 22, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Feb. 22, 2017
Kevin Leo Barcus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for reckless burning, second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by probation court on a probation/parole violation.
Katrina Marie Crossen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Erik John Delgado, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for hit and run of an attended vehicle, third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Seth Eknes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Moises Alberto Garcia-Vaca, booked by the Washington State Patrol, and the Lynden and Ferndale police departments for second-degree driving while license suspended, fail to stop and give information, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence, and no valid operator’s license without ID.
Candace Francis Godman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Zachariah Levi Henifin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child rape, communicating with a minor for immoral purpose and third-degree child molestation.
Curtis James Huff, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Mikayle Andrew Jacobs, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree vehicle prowl, false statement to officer, controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowl.
Wynton Trevell Kelly, booked by the Washington State Patrol on a probation/parole violation.
Kevin Allen McGraw, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree driving while license suspended.
Brandon Matthew Williams, booked by the Sumas Police Department for third-degree driving while license suspended.
Daniel Gregory Wright, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
