Fire damages home near Ferndale; son saves family’s pet cats

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash Pause

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class