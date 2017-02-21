Fire damages home near Ferndale; son saves family’s pet cats

Fire caused by a faulty electrical cord heavily damaged a mobile home Sunday afternoon near Lake Terrell northwest of Ferndale, displacing a family of three – but a family member managed to rescue their pet cats, fire officials said.
“It had pretty extensive smoke damage, and fire,” said Division Chief Ben Boyko of Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area. Boyko said no one was injured in the 2:30 p.m. Sunday fire in a double-wide mobile home at 3440 Mountain View Road. Smoke and flames were shooting from the home as firefighters arrived, he said.
“The crew got a quick knockdown,” Boyko said. “They may still be able to salvage some of the contents.”
None of the three residents – a couple and their son – were home when the fire started, but the son returned before firefighters arrived and smashed a window to search for the cats, Boyko said. The cats escaped on their own, Boyko said.
“He broke out a window to go in, and the cats jumped out,” he said.
Whatcom County fire inspector Mitch Nolze said the fire was accidental, starting in a bedroom, and that a faulty electrical cord was to blame. Nolze estimated damage at $150,000 to the home and its contents.
Red Cross officials are helping the family, because the home was too heavily damaged to inhabit, Boyko said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
