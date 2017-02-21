Portion of Boulevard Park trail closed

Crews have set up a temporary detour on a popular walking trail in Bellingham after high winds and a high tide last week caused some shoreline erosion, a city official said.
A portion of the South Bay Trail is closed at the northern end of Boulevard Park, where it crosses over a wooden walkway to a defunct wharf, said Marcia Wazny of Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department. A temporary fence has been erected to help detour visitors behind the outdoor stage at the park.
The closed-off area is near the site of a proposed over-water walkway from the park to the foot of Cornwall Avenue that has been in the planning stages for several years. Construction of the walkway is expected to begin in the summer of 2017, according to the city’s website.
The eroded shoreline also comes close to two of the memorial benches at the park – one at the small inlet near the BNSF railroad tracks and another just south of the old wharf.
The detour will be in place until further notice, Wazny said.
